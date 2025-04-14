Aaron Judge was recently named a captain for the 2026 World Baseball Classic as he currently leads the New York Yankees to a potential playoff appearance in MLB. However, there are some concerns about how he'd approach the preseason next March. The star outfielder shut those concerns down on Monday.

During a press conference at the WBC, the 32-year-old slugger was asked if he had any kind of concerns about playing in the WBC and spring training. Aaron Judge simply explained that he hopes the Yankees play a long season this year and that the offseason remains short. He's essentially hinting at the idea of participating in the 2025 World Series then turning around and playing in the World Baseball Classic.

“I'm hoping for a long season this year, a very short offseason, and we'll keep it rolling right into the WBC.”

Although it's early in the season the Yankees are firmly in the mix of the playoff race so far. They hold an 8-7 record through 15 games played and are currently in second place in the AL East. He entered Monday's contest tied for the most home runs so far this season with six.

The Yankees hope the two-time MVP winner remains healthy all year, as his offense provides a major boost to the team. He's arguably the best hitter in baseball after leading the league in home runs in two of his previous three seasons. Judge ended the 2024 campaign with a league-leading 58 home runs.

He's right on pace to be the home run leader once again, as Aaron Judge has gotten off to a hot start. Heading into Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals, Judge already owns a .357 batting average and .478 OBP while hitting six home runs and 20 RBIs through 56 at-bats.

Durability has not been a concern for Judge throughout his career either, making him incredibly reliable. So, he should have no problem turning around and playing in the World Baseball Classic soon after the MLB season comes to an end.