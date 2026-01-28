After a relatively quiet offseason, the New York Yankees’ decision to re-sign Cody Bellinger to a five-year, $162.5 million deal has increased trade talk surrounding top outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez.

The big question remains whether the Yankees will trade Dominguez before the 2026 season begins.

Will the Yankees trade Jasson Dominguez before the season starts? pic.twitter.com/RPfYR7VHv1 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) January 28, 2026

With Bellinger now locked into left field alongside New York star Aaron Judge, Dominguez may no longer have a clear path to everyday playing time. ESPN’s Jorge Castillo believes the Yankees could move him before Spring Training begins on Feb. 20.

“Bellinger re-signing with New York was great news for just about everyone associated with the organization except for Dominguez. The former can't-miss prospect was previously projected to start in left field for the Yankees. Now that job belongs to Bellinger, dislodging Dominguez from an every-day role,” Castillo wrote.

Castillo still notes that Dominguez is remarkably talented for his age. While there is plenty for him to refine, a Yankees team focused on winning now may see a trade as its best option,”using him as part of a trade to bolster another area, perhaps pitching help or a right-handed hitting catcher or outfielder.”

Dominguez, 22, hit .257 with a .331 on-base percentage and a .388 slugging percentage last season, finishing with 10 home runs in 123 games. While his defense still needs work, his power and upside remain appealing.

The debate over whether “The Martian” should be traded or not has grown louder. General manager Brian Cashman has protected Dominguez in the past, but the current roster situation could change that approach.

More importantly, trading Dominguez now would mean selling low. If the Yankees wanted the biggest return, they likely would have moved him before last season, when he was seen as a top-50 prospect. Now, he is just a young player still finding his footing.

With constant pressure to win a World Series, the Yankees may not have much patience left with the young outfielder. If they plan to trade him while his potential still carries value, the clock is ticking before the season begins.