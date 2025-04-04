New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is off to a red-hot start this season. He already has five home runs to his name, tying him for the top spot in the MLB. Legendary first baseman Albert Pujols broke down Judge's swing on MLB Network on Friday.

“He has made some adjustment on his swing,” Pujols said. “His hands are a little bit away from his body. Look at his front side too, he's more square to the pitcher. He's close up. That allows him to get the ball deep and drive through the strike zone.”

Pujols also mentioned that he used similar techniques to the ones Judge is using at the plate and they worked out well for him.

Judge, as well as the Yankees, hope that his monster numbers at the plate continue throughout the season as he looks to make even more history and help bring the team back to the World Series.

The Yankees are taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series at PNC Park this weekend. Their 4-2 record marks another solid start for New York.

Yankees pleased with early Judge numbers

The New York Yankees have gotten the 2024-25 season started off on the right foot and Aaron Judge has helped those efforts along thanks to his impressive start to the campaign.

Judges' teammates have been pleased with what they have seen from the outfielder and hope he can find a way to continue at his current pace.

“That’s why he’s the MVP of the league and one of the greatest to ever play the game,’’ said Jazz Chisholm Jr via northjersey.com. “We want to be you when we grow up; we’ve got our big brother leading us.’’

Chisholm is impressed with Judge's ability to keep improving in different areas of his game.

“I’m just trying to keep up,’’ said Chisholm. “He starting to steal bags now, it's getting ridiculous. I’m trying to get to his level right now.’’

Judge knows his teammates are counting on him to help deliver big results this season as the Yankees have World Series aspirations.

“We’re going to go out there and push each other,’’ said Judge. “I think everyone in this clubhouse is striving to be great, especially after last season when we weren’t able to finish the job’’ in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Guys are motivated to go out there and do something special.’’