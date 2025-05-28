The New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-2 on Tuesday night. It marks the seventh consecutive series victory for the Bombers, who have the biggest division lead in baseball. But there was still one big concern at the end of the game. With Luke Weaver unavailable, Devin Williams took the ball in the ninth inning up 3-0. He nearly blew the save, but clinched the win in the end. Williams and Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke with Greg Beacham of The Associated Press about the near-disaster.

“I mean, at the end of the day, we won. That’s all that matters,” Williams said.

Williams allowed a lead-off homer to Yoan Moncada on a hanging changeup that he launched into centerfield. But with a three-run lead, there was still some breathing room. Taylor Ward immediately singled, bringing the tying run to the plate. Travis d'Arnaud hit a loud flyout to center before Luis Rengifo hit a single to put runners on the corners.

The Yankees made a solid defensive play on a Jo Adell grounder that saw Anthony Volpe and DJ LeMahieu connect to get Rengifo at second. But Ward scored, making the game 3-2. Logan O'Hoppe popped out on a 3-0 pitch to end the game, which Williams knows helped him out.

“I didn’t think he’d be swinging there, to be honest. Kind of did me a favor.”

The Yankees need more from Devin Williams

Devin Williams allowed an earned run for the first time since May 5 when Moncada hit that home run. Since losing his closer job after an April 25 disaster against the Blue Jays, this was only his second poor performance. In 12 of the 13 appearances, he has allowed zero runs. On May 5, he allowed three runs to the Padres. All of that has led Aaron Boone to have a measured take on the former Yankees closer.

“Not worried about it. In the end, you bend, don’t break. There’s a lot that you take away from that outing. But the reality is he’s throwing the ball really well. They put a couple of good swings on him tonight, but that’s part of it.”

Luke Weaver allowed his first home run against the Rockies over the weekend, but he did get the save. This Williams opportunity could have given the Yankees a two-headed monster for the ninth inning moving forward. But Weaver will keep the ninth-inning role moving forward.

The Yankees and Angels finish their series at 9:38 p.m. on Wednesday.