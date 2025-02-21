When the New York Yankees first banned their players from growing beards, Jimmy Carter was the president of the United States. That rule endured through wars, civil unrest, cultural phenomenons and a global pandemic. Tradition superseded the changing world around the Bronx Bombers. Until now, that is.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, after long upholding the policy his father George first implemented almost 50 years ago, is finally bringing his franchise into the modern age. Following an amendment to the edict, players are now allowed to sport well-groomed beards.

After the news broke, manager Aaron Boone expressed a sentiment that many people have been expounding for years. “I think it was time for this,” he said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. Boone just signed a two-year contract extension with the club that runs through 2027, so he will likely be around to witness this potentially surreal transition.

How will the new-look Yankees fare going forward?

It was only a matter of time before Yankees brass arrived at this point. Their policy directly impacted their pursuit of former All-Star closer Brian Wilson in 2013. Others have shared stories of players hesitating to commit to New York because of the physical appearance requirement. Devin Williams' arrival was seemingly the final push Steinbrenner needed to make a modification.

Is it possible the 30-year-old closer's apparent reluctance to sport a clean-shaven look at spring training paved the way for this long-awaited change? Unfortunately for Williams, who had been working on his beard for the last six years, he removed most of his facial hair before this organizational shift in philosophy. It will be quite a while until the two-time All-Star can enjoy the fruits of his labor.

The Yankees pride themselves on exuding an air of professionalism, but it has become harder to justify their adherence to the no-beard, mustache-only rule. Apart from society's more carefree attitude when it comes to facial hair, New York is no longer a dynasty. The franchise won the American League pennant last year and is incomprehensibly consistent– 32 straight winning seasons– but it has not won a championship since 2009.

Ownership's decision shows that the team is devoted to ending that drought above all else and will not risk souring stars or negatively affecting clubhouse morale by clinging to the past.

George Steinbrenner established the clean-shaven rule in 1976 to instill discipline, which in part, would increase the Yankees' chances of winning the World Series. But in this era of professional sports, perhaps a break from that line of thinking can help the ballclub achieve the same ultimate goal.