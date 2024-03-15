The New York Yankees will take on the Houston Astros on Opening Day. Many were hoping Gerrit Cole would get the start, however, due to his injury it sounds like Nestor Cortes will get the start instead.

Manager Aaron Boone announced Cortes as the starter, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. So, the speculation in New York finally comes to an end.

“Nestor Cortes will start Opening Day, Aaron Boone announces.”

It's unclear when Gerrit Cole will be back in action. The good news is the Yankees' star pitcher will avoid Tommy John surgery altogether. Even so, Cole is reportedly going to miss one or two months of playing time. So, it'll be interesting to see how his road to recovery goes.

As for Nestor Cortes, he's proven to be a reliable option on the mound throughout his career. Last season, Cortes finished with a 4.97 ERA, 67 strikeouts, and a 1.247 WHIP. Not the best numbers. But Cortes did have a 5-2 win-loss record in 12 games played. He'll aim to get back on track in the 2024 season as the Yankees hope to get back in the playoffs.

As previously mentioned, the Yankees face off against the Astros on Opening Day. That's a tough matchup for Nestor Cortes, as Houston looks like a true World Series contender once again. Their batting lineup is going to be a problem. However, Cortes could shock them with some Opening Day magic.

With that said, the Yankees will continue monitoring Gerrit Cole as they hope he returns sooner, rather than later. Considering the MLB season is so long, New York would be wise to give Cole the time he needs to return to full health.