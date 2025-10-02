The New York Yankees made headlines hours before their decisive Game 3 against the Boston Red Sox when manager Aaron Boone confirmed a surprise shift in the lineup. Instead of leaning on veteran Paul Goldschmidt, Boone handed the starting first base job to Ben Rice. The bold decision, announced Thursday afternoon, instantly sparked debate among fans and analysts.

This decision came after Boone’s initial plan throughout the series was to trust Goldschmidt against every left-handed pitcher. With a .271 postseason batting average that includes 26 hits, 8 home runs, 16 RBIs, and 13 runs scored across 25 games, his track record against southpaws and October experience made him the logical fit. But as the Yankees manager explained before the game, his decision ultimately came down to one player.

MLB’s Bryan Hoch posted on X, (formerly known as Twitter), that Boone gave his reasoning when asked about the lineup adjustment before the elimination matchup against Boston.

“Ben Rice.”

Rice’s rise has been one of the most compelling stories of the 2025 season. In September, he hit .316 with 25 hits, 4 home runs, 14 RBIs, and 14 runs scored across 22 games, carrying that momentum into October. He capped it with a home run in his postseason debut during Game 2, a performance that forced Boone’s hand even if it meant benching a former NL MVP in a win-or-go-home contest.

Yankees right-hander Cam Schlittler will face Red Sox left-hander Connelly Early, a rare postseason duel between two rookies with very limited major league experience. Boone’s gamble added to the intrigue as the Pinstripes fight to keep their 2025 season alive.

Strategically, inserting Rice provided left-handed power in the middle of the order while keeping the 38-year-old Goldschmidt available off the bench. Psychologically, it sent a message that no role is guaranteed. For a franchise defined by October glory, the Yankees manager’s willingness to pivot signaled both urgency and trust in the hot hand.

Whether this decision becomes a celebrated turning point or a scrutinized gamble will be defined by the outcome. If Rice delivers, his performance could stamp his name into Yankees postseason lore. If he falters, critics will circle back to the night Boone chose momentum over pedigree in October’s highest-stakes stage.