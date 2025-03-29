New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with multiple elbow injuries at the moment, forcing him to begin the 2025 season on the injured list. Stanton's injury timeline is currently uncertain. On Saturday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Stanton.

“Giancarlo Stanton (torn tendons in both elbows) has resumed hitting indoors following his PRP treatments, Aaron Boone said. ‘It's been a good couple of weeks,' Boone said,” Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Yankees earned an Opening Day victory on Thursday, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers by a final score of 4-2. New York reached the World Series in 2024 before falling short in the Fall Classic against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees will be an intriguing team to watch in 2025.

Overall, the ball club features a respectable amount of talent. With Aaron Judge leading the way, New York should have a realistic opportunity to compete for the American League East division title. However, injuries are already playing a significant role.

As mentioned, Stanton is dealing with elbow injuries. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is going to miss the entire 2025 campaign due to Tommy John surgery as well. Stanton is a slugger and the Yankees will miss his presence in the lineup until he returns. Cole's injury absence will be especially difficult to overcome, as he is arguably the best pitcher in baseball when healthy.

Nevertheless, this is a ball club that still features postseason potential. The American League lacks a clear favorite (meanwhile, the Dodgers are the overwhelming favorite in the National League), so a Yankees' return to the World Series is not out of the question.

Giancarlo Stanton bouncing back from injury and playing a big role will help matters. Aaron Boone's update is promising, but there is still uncertainty when it comes to Stanton's injury status.