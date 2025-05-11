The New York Yankees' biggest question this year has been their starting pitching. Carlos Carrasco was sent down to AAA after multiple bad starts, Will Warren finally got off the schnide recently, and injuries have been plentiful. The most recent injury is to Marcus Stroman, whose shaky Yankees career is continuing in 2025. Aaron Boone announced a setback in Stroman's recovery that opens up more pitching questions in The Bronx.

“Manager Aaron Boone said Stroman still had “discomfort” in his knee after throwing a live batting practice session in Tampa, Florida, on Friday and will be reevaluated before the team figures out the next step in his rehabilitation process,” Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reported.

“He’s gotten a lot of treatments on it and stuff,” Boone told reporters before Sunday's game in Sacramento, per Dubow. “It just can’t kind of get over that final hump to really allow him to get to that next level on the mound. We’ll try and continue to get our arms around it and try and make sure we get that out of there.”

Stroman's last appearance was on April 11, when he allowed five runs in two-thirds of an inning against the San Francisco Giants. He has been on the injured list ever since.

The Yankees need Marcus Stroman to answer their pitching questions

After losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency, the Yankees signed Max Fried from the Atlanta Braves. He has been nearly perfect since joining the Bombers, starting 6-0 with a 1.05 ERA in eight starts. After the lefty, things have been shaky, to say the least. That includes Stroman, who was miserable before the injury.

Stroman threw only 9.1 innings in his three starts before hitting the injured list. He allowed 12 runs in those games, but did get offensive support in the first two. He is 0-1 on the season despite the poor starts, and the Yankees are 2-1 in his starts. Carlos Rodon has been solid after a few shaky starts, and Warren recently shut down the Athletics. But if Stroman can pitch to his career stats, the Bombers will be in good shape.

There were trade rumors surrounding Stroman this offseason once the Yankees expressed interest in Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado. But he is in the Bronx for this year, and things are off to a rough start. If he can turn it around, he may get another solid contract this offseason.