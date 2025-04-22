New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone isn't a happy camper. Not only are the Yankees having some pitching struggles, but his slugger Aaron Judge is getting home runs overturned. Boone is pleading with Major League Baseball to change a rule that possibly stole a homer from Judge.

Boone is wanting a home run to be called by the home plate umpire, and not the third-base umpire in that situation.

Aaron Boone knew the Judge home run was fair after seeing some triggers pic.twitter.com/0CYN1SToNu — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) April 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think it might be an easier call, fair or foul, home runs, for the home plate umpire,” Boone said, per Talkin' Yanks.

Judge appeared to hit a home run Sunday against Tampa Bay. He slugged a shot to deep left field, but it was later ruled a foul ball. It was hard for the third-base umpire to see the ball as it soared into the air.

Boone says playing in a minor league park might be a problem, as it could have played a role in the controversy.

“It's a little more challenging not in a big league park, with a shorter foul pole and everything, and not a third deck,” Boone added.

The Yankees are now 14-9 on the season.

Aaron Judge is again leading the Yankees

The good news for the Yankees is that they ended up winning that game. New York is looking to return to the World Series, and once again they are relying on Judge for offense.

Judge is having a solid year. The slugger is hitting .384 on the year, with seven home runs. He would have eight if that shot counted against the Rays.

Judge has also batted in 25 runs for the Bronx Bombers. New York has won seven of the last 10 contests. A bullpen meltdown in the ninth inning of a separate Rays game prevented them from picking up another victory.

The Yankees continue a series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:10 ET.