Following Juan Soto's historic decision to turn down the New Yankees in favor for the New York Mets this past offseason, animosity between the two Big Apple fan bases is at an all-time high. A more perceptible brand of vitriol will spread through the stadiums during the annual Subway Series in 2025. But there does not appear to be any bad blood between the teams themselves.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone chatted with Soto before Monday's spring training game in Port St. Lucie, Florida's Clover Park. The exchange was visibly friendly, but the skipper did make sure to poke fun at his former player's new colors.

“I told him he looks terrible in that uniform,” Boone joked, per the New York Post's Greg Joyce. “Good to see him. Obviously Juan was great for us and just as important, he was a great guy in our room. Honestly, it was actually really good to see him and just catch up for a minute. But yeah, I thought he looked terrible in his colors.”

Yankees vs. Mets

Some ribbing was inevitable given the circumstances, especially since Soto just claimed that the Mets are better positioned for long-term success than the Yankees. Despite of what fans might think of him, Boone clearly respects the pinstripes and what they represent. They are embedded in him, with his walk-off home run versus the Boston Red Sox in the 2003 American League Championship Series serving as one of the biggest playoff moments in the 21st Century (even though Yanks did not win World Series).

The Orange and Blue is gaining serious momentum in this market, however. Coveted free agents are not supposed to choose the Mets over the Yankees, especially if they have already played for the latter. The Yankees owned New York City, end of discussion. They are still the most profitable MLB franchise and one of the most influential sports brands in the world, but Soto's defection to the Mets is a potential turning point in the NY baseball wars.

Owner Steve Cohen can outbid anyone if he wishes, which puts Hal Steinbrenner and the Yankees brass in a painfully unfamiliar position. The aura that emanates from The Bronx's East 161st Street could face resistance from the star power that now defines Queens. Of course, none of that matters when the games are actually played.

Both ballclubs have questions to answer when it comes to their pitching staffs, as injuries have plagued each starting rotation. Juan Soto is expected to be a neutralizer of sorts after signing a 15-year, $765 million contract in December, but various factors will determine which team has the better 2025 season. Whether or not the players and managers subscribe to it, a war is set to commence in the baseball capital of the country.