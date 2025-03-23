The New York Mets are currently gearing up for the start of the 2025 MLB season, which is slated to begin in under a week vs the Houston Astros. New York had one of the busiest offseasons in all of baseball, but they're still going to have a lot of competition to deal with in the NL race.

Recently, the team revealed their Opening Day pitching rotation, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

“Here's the Mets' Opening Day rotation, barring a last-minute injury: 1. Clay Holmes 2. Tylor Megill 3. Griffin Canning 4. David Peterson 5. Kodai Senga,” reported DiComo on X, formerly Twitter.

DiComo also reported that “Paul Blackburn appears headed to the bullpen.”

Fans on X were not exactly enthusiastic about the pitching update.

“One of the worst rotations I’ve ever seen,” opined one angry user.

Others referenced the team's recent NLCS loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers as reason to be skeptical.

“This is the rotation supposed to take out the dodgers? I’m not moved,” wrote the fan.

Others took a more optimistic outlook on the news.

“Not the sexiest rotation but I’m rooting for them all the way,” wrote one user.

Others implored fans to trust the process.

“When will you people learn to trust stearns this can be good,” wrote another.

A huge season for the Mets

The biggest news of the offseason for the New York Mets was their shocking signing of Juan Soto away from the crosstown rival New York Yankees. The deal immediately became one of the most lucrative in MLB history and appeared to set the Mets up for contention for years to come.

The Mets are coming off of a 2024 season in which they performed well above expectations, getting hot at the right time and ultimately riding that momentum all the way to the NLCS after upsetting the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round. Unfortunately, New York ran out of gas when they got there, falling to the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Still, things are as optimistic as they've been in Queens for quite some time, regardless of how the pitching rotation appears at first glance.