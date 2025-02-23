New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is expressing his thoughts on the new computerized umpiring system. A software system is being tested this Spring Training to identify balls and strikes at games. It operates along with human umpires. Boone and the Yankees challenged a call made using this ABS system in a recent spring game. ABS stands for automated ball strike system.

A throw was called as a strike by a human umpire, but Boone challenged. Upon review using the ABS, the call was changed to a ball. That then led to a walk for the Yankees, who then were able to score three runs in a game against Toronto.

“The timing to challenge a close pitch was there, and obviously, he was right and convicted on it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told MLB.com, and reported by ESPN. “We'll continue to gain as much experience with it as we can.”

The ABS system has seen use in the minor league system, but never during a regular season Major League Baseball game. Games continue to be umpired solely by real people. In spring games, teams get two challenges with the ABS.

“This is a pretty big decision for the game of baseball, that we want to get everybody to weigh in on,” said MLB executive vice president of baseball operations Morgan Sword, per MLB.com.

That objective worked, because Boone is clearly weighing in.

The Yankees hope to win a World Series this season

Boone's got other things weighing on his mind, though. That is how to get the Yankees back to the World Series in 2025. The Yankees lost the 2024 championship to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who won in five games.

Boone just agreed to a contract extension with the Yankees. That has to help lift some of the burden in his mind. It doesn't help however that the Bronx Bombers no longer have Juan Soto to hit home runs. The slugger signed with the New York Mets in free agency.

New York does have some talent to help replace Soto. That includes Max Fried, Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is feeling great this offseason and excited to help the Yankees. He will be heavily leaned on to score runs. Two years ago, the outfielder posted nearly 100 RBIs for the Chicago Cubs.

Spring Training games continue for the Yankees on Sunday. The team plays the Detroit Tigers. The ABS system will not be used in the 2025 regular season, per MLB.com.