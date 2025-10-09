As the New York Yankees have made their exit in the ALDS after losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in four games, the one player on the team who made an impact was star Aaron Judge. While it's no doubt a painful loss for the Yankees in the ALDS, there's solace knowing that Judge went out swinging, even achieving historic numbers comparable to those of the legendary Babe Ruth.

According to OptaSTATS on X, formerly Twitter, they would say that Judge and Ruth are the only two who have batted a .600 batting average or better, to go along with multiple hits in the postseason. It's important to note that this isn't just New York history, but MLB history.

“Aaron Judge is the second player in MLB history to bat .600 or better in a postseason series while having multiple hits in every game (min. 4 games). The other was Babe Ruth in the 1928 World Series,” OptaSTATS wrote on X.

Despite the exceptional numbers from Judge in the ALDS against the Blue Jays, it still resulted in the team falling short once again of expectations, looking to get back to the World Series as they had done the year prior. Judge would even say that he wished the turnaround was quicker for next season, according to SNY Yankees.

“I want to get back out there right now, wish Spring Training was in a couple weeks,” Judge said.

Aaron Judge was asked what his offseason will look like: "I want to get back out there right now, wish Spring Training was in a couple weeks" pic.twitter.com/bWtGhDe0rF — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 9, 2025

Yankees' Aaron Judge on what “sucks” about ALDS series loss

While the crushing loss from the Yankees in the ALDS rings true from the fans to the players and coaches, there is no denying that there was a feeling that the team had championship aspirations, with even Judge speaking about their chances.

“I think once again it comes down to the little things, making the little plays, coming up with the big hit,” Judge said. “For us, we gotta clean a couple things up and we'll be right back here.”

“I liked our chances all year; it was a special group,” Judge continued. “Just sucks for the guys that might be their last time wearing pinstripes and not getting a chance to have a long run with them and end in a championship. Especially with the fans all year… disappointed we let all those guys down.”

"I liked our chances all year. Just sucks for the guys that might be their last time wearing pinstripes and not being able to have a long run with them… disappointed we let all those guys down" Aaron Judge talks about the disappointment of being eliminated: pic.twitter.com/gb6rbbGIBx — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 9, 2025

New York looks to bounce back next season with a hunger to capture a World Series.