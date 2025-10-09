The New York Yankees' bid to keep their title hopes alive came to an abrupt end on Wednesday. After a scintillating comeback in Game 3 where they clawed from a 6-1 deficit, hopes were high in the Big Apple. Perhaps this was the spark that the team needed to pull off the reverse sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays. Unfortunately, it seems like that Game 3 comeback was their last gasp for air.

The Blue Jays shut the door on the Yankees in Game 4. After New York tied the game 1-1 in the third inning, Toronto scored four runs in the next five innings to hold a 5-1 lead entering the final inning. The Pinstripes could only manage a single run in the final inning, leading to the loss and exit from the 2025 MLB playoffs.

The Yankees were heavily criticized all season long, both by fans and by critics. After their loss, former New York star Alex Rodriguez slammed the front office for their roster decisions all season long.

“He's (Aaron Boone) got a lot of talent but for me personally one of the worst construction of a roster I've ever seen,” Rodriguez said. “You have three left-handed catchers. You have five DHs. You have a first baseman in and out. It's just a very difficult hand for Boone and honestly they (Yankees) were exposed against a much better Jays team.”

The Blue Jays have been the best team in the American League this season, and that was apparent all throughout the Yankees series. New York simply couldn't keep up with Toronto's firepower. In particular, they struggled on defense, giving up multiple runs during their losses.

This offseason, the Yankees need to take a long hard look in the mirror and assess their roster properly. They have another big offseason to patch up the holes exposed by the Blue Jays.