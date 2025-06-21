New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is pushing his way through a slump. Judge had a fantastic game against the Baltimore Orioles Friday, blasting a home run in a losing effort for the Yankees. Judge finished his night with three hits in four at-bats, as Baltimore won 5-3.

“I’m making adjustments every day,” Judge said, per The Athletic. “Had a good game, so (Boone) probably noticed a little change. But I make adjustments all the time. … There’s so many that I can’t narrow (it to) one.”

The offensive performance was well-received by the Yankees, who are struggling right now. New York is desperately trying to hold a lead in the American League East division. The Bronx Bombers have lost seven of their last eight games.

Judge has been ineffective in this recent stretch, before Friday. He had gone seven consecutive games without a homer before his blast on Friday. The slugger is now hitting .371 this season, with 27 home runs and 61 RBIs.

Yankees need to right the ship

New York has leaned on Judge for offense this season, and he has delivered. Although he is going through a slump, the slugger is still having a memorable season. He leads the team in home runs, RBIs, at-bats, runs and hits.

The Yankees have struggled though for offense in the last several games. Judge needs help from his teammates, to get the ship moving back in the right direction. The AL East is much more competitive in recent weeks than it was at the beginning of the season. Tampa Bay, Toronto and Boston have all figured out how to win in the last few weeks.

The Bronx Bombers fell apart late on Friday against the lowly Orioles. New York is now just about .500 this season in games against their division rivals.

“We definitely had opportunities early on,” Judge said, per the New York Post. “It’s better than not having anybody on, like the past couple of games. We’re moving in the right direction. All good teams go through little slumps when things don’t go your way.”

New York's bullpen gave up two runs in the eighth in Friday's game. That sunk the team.

“We’ve had some really, really close ones not go our way,” manager Aaron Boone said of his team's struggles. “I understand this one. A few of the others, I don’t.”

New York plays Baltimore again on Saturday.