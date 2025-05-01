The New York Yankees dropped a series to the Baltimore Orioles after losing on Wednesday night. While that is a disappointing loss to a struggling team, they still end April with an 18-13 record. More impressive than that are the numbers Yankees captain Aaron Judge put up in the first month. After a dominant weekend at the plate in Baltimore, Judge's April numbers are straight out of a video game.

Judge went 3-3 on Wednesday with a home run and three RBIs in the Yankees' 5-4 loss. That brought his batting average to a ridiculous .427 and his OPS all the way to 1.282. Both of those numbers lead the league this year, and a .427 batting average would be the highest in AL history over a full year.

Last year, Judge struggled out of the gate. After April 30, he was hitting .207 with a .754 OPS. This year, he is staking his claim in the AL MVP race early, and may never let it go. All of the attention around Judge goes to his home runs, and for good reason. But his contact hitting this year has opened up statistical possibilities never seen in Yankee history.

Judge is hitting the long ball too, with ten homers to last year's six and 33 RBIs, compared to 18 last year. Once April turned to May last year, Judge began his rampage to a second AL MVP in three seasons. He hit 52 homers in 127 games down the stretch, a 162-game pace of 66 homers. He ended with 58 jacks and 144 RBIs and one of the greatest seasons from a right-handed hitter ever.

As Judge continues his historic peak, some of the most historic numbers in baseball history have to be considered. His homer on Wednesday was the 325th of his career, putting 500 firmly in grasp. He has 748 career RBIs, which makes 1,000 a distinct possibility.

The Yankees are back in action on Friday at Yankee Stadium against the Tampa Bay Rays.