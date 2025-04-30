Aaron Judge entered Wednesday's contest between the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles with nine home runs on the season. He was able to capitalize early in the game by hitting his 10th home run this year.

At the top of the first, the 33-year-old outfielder hit it deep into center field to give the Yankees an early 2-0 lead over the Orioles. Now that he has 10 home runs, Judge is now tied for the most in MLB alongside Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh.

Thanks to his prolific play at the plate, Aaron Judge is helping keep New York ahead in the AL East. The Yankees own an 18-12 record and hope to earn their 19th victory of the season on Wednesday.

Not only is Aaron Judge one of the home run leaders this season, he's also leading the league in batting average (.412) and hits recorded (47) before Wednesday's game against the Orioles. The two-time AL MVP Award winner is putting on another MVP-like season, as he's recording a .507 OBP and 29 RBIs to go along with his 10 home runs.

New York may need Judge to continue this hot streak. The Yankees' second baseman, Jazz Chisholm Jr., recently left the lineup due to injury, and it's believed he could end up on the injured list. Losing Chisholm would be a blow to the lineup, which has been one of the main reasons why the team has been so dominant to begin the season.

That's especially true after Yankees' ace Gerrit Cole suffered a season-ending elbow injury that led him to receive Tommy John surgery. Since the injury, New York has relied heavily on starting pitchers Carlos Rodon, Max Fried, Will Warren, Carlos Carrasco, and Clarke Schmidt. The bullpen has also stepped up nicely with Luke Weaver and Devin Williams leading the way.