New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on a tear. Earlier this week, Judge retook the home run lead when he hit his 18th against the Colorado Rockies.

Now he is seemingly poised to surpass the Sultan of Swat in a lesser-known category. Judge could break a record held by Babe Ruth in Batting Average on Balls In Play (BABIP), per Mike Petriello of MLB.com.

It is a statistic that takes into account of batted balls resulting in hits, not including home runs and strikeouts. Judge currently has a BABIP average of .467. Ruth set the record back in 1923 with .423, one point over Roger Hornsby in 1922 with .422.

This year, Judge is batting .391 with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs. Surprisingly, Judge admitted that his hitting is a work in progress.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are 35-20 and leading the AL East by seven games.

Judge is one of the most consistent power hitters of his era. In that sense, he evokes comparisons to the Babe.

The comparisons between Aaron Judge and Babe Ruth

Since he came to the Yankees, Judge has wowed fans. In turn, his exploits and presence have inevitably put him in the same sentence as Babe Ruth.

Judge, much like Ruth, has mastered the art of hitting home runs with regularity. Same as Ruth, there is a heightened expectation that Judge will at least hit one out of the park when he steps up to the plate.

Also like Ruth, Judge has endeared himself to Yankee fans, becoming a beloved figure in New York.

Earlier this year, Judge equaled Ruth over a 162 game period. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Judge batted .343 with 63 home runs and drove in 137 runs in his last 162 games. A feat not achieved since Ruth.

Despite comparisons, both men played in different eras. Ruth played during a time when pitching styles and rules were more stagnated. Judge plays where pitching and technology is more advanced and flexible.

Ruth was also a decent fielder, whereas Judge is more of a hitter. Nevertheless, this latest quest to surpass the bambino brings the two together again.