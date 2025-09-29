The New York Yankees might have lost the American League East race to the Toronto Blue Jays on the final day of the regular season, but outfielder Aaron Judge has already turned the page towards the Postseason.

According to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Judge does not want to think about the missed opportunities that could have landed the Yankees their second straight division crown. Instead, the slugger has chosen to focus on their upcoming Wild Card series with the Boston Red Sox.

“I try not to,” Aaron Judge said of harping on missed opportunities. “There’s nothing we can do about it now besides turn the page & get locked in on October.”

The Yankees ended the season with eight wins in a row, and could have clinched the AL East win a victory and a Blue Jays' loss. But Toronto ended their campaign with a commanding 13-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Judge enjoyed an MVP-caliber season that saw him hit 53 home runs, post a 1.144 OPS, and win his first American League batting title. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 100th percentile in terms of Batting Run Value.

“Pretty cool just to see him finish the way he did,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the New York Post. “After going on the IL, scuffling a little bit — by his standards — for the first couple weeks when he came back off the IL. He really helped carry us down the stretch this final month. Excited for him.”

The Yankees’ Wild Card bout with the Red Sox will begin Tuesday night in the Bronx.