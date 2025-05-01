New York is off to a stellar start to the 2025 season and the Yankees are putting on offensive masterclasses. Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Aaron Judge are leading the way, with the latter already receiving MVP consideration. Aaron Boone took things to another level, comparing Judge's excellence to NBA superstar Steph Curry.

Boone compared Judge to the Golden State Warriors star after he hit his 10th home run of the season against the Baltimore Orioles. His 10 long balls have him near the top of the league. He and the other Yankees are playing well, but to Boone, Judge is enjoying an indivual hot streak at the plate.

“He's like a great three-point shooter at the plate right now. It's remarkable,” said Boone about Judge's play to MLB Yankees writer Bryan Hoch. “I always say we're running out of superlatives or things to say about it. He's playing a different game.”

Judge's dominance has him at the forefront of New York's offensive attack. The Yankees captain has become a leader for American baseball, and his popularity is worldwide. He and New York are near the top of Major League Baseball yet again.

The MVP-level play of the 33-year-old paves the way for his team, but he's not alone. Chisholm Jr., Austin Wells, and new addition Cody Bellinger are all swinging a hot bat to start the season. A balanced attack for New York at the plate is helping to cover up a lackluster pitching staff.

The Yankees are without their ace Gerrit Cole, and while Carlos Rodon and Max Fried are playing well, the team is shallow beyond them.

Luckily for the Yankees, their captain is leading them to another dominant season in the American league. If he maintains his play throughout the year, he will add another MVP to his accolades as he chases the one accomplishment Curry has that he doesn't; a title.