Although 2024 was a mostly successful year for the New York Yankees, it ended in heartbreak. The team collapsed in Game 5 of the World Series, losing a five-run lead en route to losing 7-6 to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That Dodger win capped off a 4-1 series win, and they celebrated on the field at Yankee Stadium. The mission remains the same: capture title number 28. Well, team captain Aaron Judge is finally rounding into form before Opening Day next week. Saturday, he hit his first home run of spring training, and MLB.com's Bryan Hoch posted the mammoth shot on X, formerly Twitter.

Aaron Judge wasn't going to leave Florida without a homer. Spring HR No. 1 for the #Yankees captain: pic.twitter.com/AZm4iYedLY — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Aaron Judge wasn't going to leave Florida without a homer,” posted Hoch on the social media platform. “Spring HR No.1 for the #Yankees captain.”

The captain will once again return to right field in front of the bleacher creatures in the Bronx. He will also resume his role near the top of the Yankee lineup. As the team recovers from multiple losses, such as superstar outfielder Juan Soto (who joined the New York Mets in free agency) and ace Gerrit Cole (out for the year due to Tommy John surgery), Judge will lead the team forward. Can the Bronx Bombers once again taste October glory? Or will it end in heartbreak once again?

Aaron Judge looks to lead Yankees back to World Series

Judge hopes to follow in the footsteps of former Yankee captains such as Derek Jeter and Ron Guidry in leading the team to another World Series title. However, the path will be a tough one. New York plays in the AL East, which is arguably the toughest division in all of baseball. The Boston Red Sox, the hated rival of the Yankees, have reloaded. The Baltimore Orioles made the playoffs last season once again. The Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays are also talented and potentially dangerous. So, Judge and the Bombers have their work cut out for them.

Yet, it seems that the Yankee captain is still up for the challenge. His home run on Saturday was typical Judge, a towering shot into the left field bleachers at George M. Steinbrenner Field. It was certainly not only a welcome sight for the Bombers' right fielder, but for his teammates and the fans as well. With Opening Day fast approaching, one thing is certain: if Judge is already in midseason form, then it could be very tough to top the Yankees as the season enters its opening stages.