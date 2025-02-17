The New York Yankees lost Juan Soto this winter to their crosstown rivals in the New York Mets, and the superstar made it clear he believes his new ballclub is in a better position to compete for a title in 2025. However, Aaron Judge had some rebuttal to those comments. Judge firmly believes the Yankees have all that it takes to get back to the Fall Classic.

Via ESPN:

“That's his opinion. He can say what he wants. I definitely disagree with him,” Judge said. “He's going to be in a great spot. It's going to be great having him in the town. We're going to be battling back and forth for quite a few years.”

Judge also said that he's happy for Soto and wasn't shocked by his decision to choose the Mets.

“I wasn't too surprised by it; I think that's where he wanted to be; I think that's where is best for him and his family,” Judge said. “He got a pretty nice deal over there. I mean, you can't say no to that. But I'm happy for you.”

Soto signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets after starring for the Yankees last season. He joins a very talented ballclub that also managed to bring back Pete Alonso, but the Bronx Bombers were active this offseason as well. They swung trades for Devin Williams and Cody Bellinger while signing prized left-hander Max Fried to a long-term contract.

While seeing Soto depart certainly hurts, the Yankees should be just fine, and Judge knows it. Bellinger is a legit player who should have no problem hitting lots of homers in the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium, while Giancarlo Stanton is still a power threat when healthy.

As for Soto and the Mets, we'll see if they can live up to the lofty expectations.