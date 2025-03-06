As the New York Yankees are currently going through spring training in preparation for the regular season, they have one goal in mind, which to win the World Series after losing in the dance last go around. While some Yankees players such as Giancarlo Stanton will miss the start of the season, the team will still be led by superstar Aaron Judge who made a bold declaration about winning the title.

When speaking to MLB Network, Judge would speak about what the ceiling for this team is as he mentioned the standard of the franchise which is to win a championship. He would also say that while New York “didn't finish the job” against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, they're looking to “get back there and rewrite the script.”

“It's still kind of the same thing. You know, we got a goal here when we play in New York, you know, it's about winning a championship,” Judge said. “And we came close last year, got a chance to go to the dance, didn't finish the job. But now everybody in this room is motivated to get back there and rewrite the script.”

Yankees' Aaron Judge looks to acclimate new teammates.

As the Yankees added new stars such as Paul Goldschimdt, Max Fried, and others, Judge looks to get them acclimated since he's the captain of the team. Former New York player Chris Young was part of the MLB Network team interviewing Judge and when he asked the 32-year-old about any methods to get to know them better, the two-time AL MVP actually credited him in showing him “the way.”

“You kind of led by example when you were here, I was just a young guy trying to make my way and just even inviting me over to sit down and eat, you know, just kind of getting to know me, like little things like that go a long way,” Judge said. “So for me, it's just about trying to get to know the guys first. What do they think about? What's their family life? What's their situation with that? Just try to get to know them on a personal level, because then once I can get that personal level, we can kind of get into more of the good stuff. But you showed me the way years ago man.”

At any rate, the Yankees have true championship aspirations as they look to get back and win the franchise's 28th World Series title.