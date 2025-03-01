Coming off an excellent yet ultimately unfulfilled 2024 season, the New York Yankees are looking to finish their story in 2025. The goal? To win the franchise's 28th World Series title. Unfortunately, the Yankees' quest just got a bit tougher. According to Yankees beat reporter Bryan Hoch on X (formerly Twitter), veteran designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton will start the season on the IL for the Bronx Bombers.

“The Yankees announced that Giancarlo Stanton is still in New York attending to a personal matter,” posted Hoch on the social media platform. “He received PRP injections in both elbows and will begin the season on the injured list. The team expects him to return to Tampa this coming week.”

After losing superstar Juan Soto in free agency to the rival New York Mets, the Yanks needed Stanton back at full strength. The world saw what he could do when he's fully locked during the postseason last year. Will the Bombers get that hitter back? Or will Stanton regress once again? If he can't come back this injury strong, then New York's postseason chances will take a definite hit.

Yankees, Giancarlo Stanton once again hit with injury blow

After losing Soto, Yankees GM Brian Cashman and his staff pivoted to strengthening the team's run prevention. So, better defense and pitching was the focus. Cashman and his lieutenants added two former MVPs to the lineup in outfielder Cody Bellinger (via trade from the Chicago Cubs) and ex-St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in free agency. They also beefed up the bullpen by trading for All-Star closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers and the rising Fernando Cruz from the Cincinnati Reds.

The biggest move of all? Signing All-Star starting pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year deal worth $218 million. That deal likely doesn't happen if Soto returns. However, with the loss of Stanton, Soto's departure now stings a bit more. Bellinger and Goldschmidt are not the MVPs they once were, and the Bombers are banking on a return to past performance. Can the two veterans, along with the insertion of star prospect Jasson Dominguez into the starting lineup, make up for both the loss of Soto and (hopefully) temporary loss of Stanton? Yankees fans hope that the trio will be able to do just that.