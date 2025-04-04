The New York Yankees' quest to return to the World Series is off to an up and down start in 2025. After sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers in the season opening series last week, they've dropped the first two games of their three-game set against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. However, Thursday night has shown exactly what the team is capable of when locked in offensively. Leading the charge once again is team captain Aaron Judge, who is 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs on the night so far. X (formerly Twitter) account OptaSTATS posted the latest piece of history that Judge has set during his historic beginning to the campaign.

Aaron Judge of the @Yankees is the second MLB player to have 5+ HR and 15+ RBI over his first 6 games played in a season (since RBI became an official stat in 1920). The other was Babe Ruth in 1932. pic.twitter.com/cvv07a1mYd — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Aaron Judge of the Yankees is the second MLB player to have 5+ HR and 15+ RBI over his first 6 games played in a season played in a season (since RBI became an official stat in 1920),” posted OptaSTATS on their page. “The other was Babe Ruth in 1932.”

Coming off his second AL MVP award last season, Judge might be on track to eclipse those numbers. Like Yankees captains past, he's trying to lead the franchise to yet another World Series title. It would be the first one for Judge, and the storied team's first since 2009 when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies. As the Bronx Bombers chase their 28th Fall Classic trophy, will Judge have to maintain this pace to give them a shot? Or will others continue to rise to the occasion and help the superstar right fielder bring another piece of silverware back to Yankee Stadium?

Yankees, Aaron Judge look to ride solid start back to World Series

As long as the current result holds, New York will improve to 4-2 on the season. There are still 156 games left to go, and so many possibilities lay in front of not only the Yankees, but the entirety of Major League Baseball. Judge and the majority of this Yankee core were a part of last year's AL pennant-winning squad. Although the team has taken some hits (most notably the losses of outfielder Juan Soto and ace Gerrit Cole), the goal remains the same: capture title number 28.

There are still many holes that GM Brian Cashman needs to address. The rotation needs reinforcements, and the bullpen has been shaky. Third base (or second base, depending on where Jazz Chisholm Jr. wants to play long-term) needs help as well. But as long as Judge continues to produce at Babe Ruth levels, then anything feels possible in the Bronx. If that is true, then this season could very well end with another piece of silverware taking its place inside a packed trophy case.