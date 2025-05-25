May 25, 2025 at 10:03 AM ET

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is having another ridiculous season of offensive production, with no signs of stopping. Judge blasted his 18th home run of the campaign in a win Saturday against the dismal Colorado Rockies. Following that blast, Judge made a very frank admission to reporters.

“I don't feel too great at the plate,” Judge said, per the Associated Press. “Always a work in progress.”

The Bronx Bomber made the statement following a ridiculous 13-1 win for the Yankees on Saturday. New York got some revenge on Colorado after losing the first game of their three-game series.

Judge now is tied for first in Major League Baseball in home runs, with Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber also at 18. The Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is right behind, with others.

The Yankees are now 31-20 on the year following Saturday's win. New York leads the American League East by five and a half games over the Boston Red Sox.

Aaron Judge is leading the Yankees offense

Judge had a stellar season in 2024, and he has picked up right where he left off. The Yankees slugger now has a .395 batting average to go with his 18 homers and 46 RBIs. That's truly impressive.

The Yankees have needed absolutely all of that offense. New York has been embattled by injuries this season to several key players, including Jazz Chisholm and Giancarlo Stanton. Starting pitcher Gerrit Cole is also out for the year. Despite all of that turbulence, New York is in position to return to the postseason.

Judge has now homered in back-to-back games against the Rockies.

“The stadium is great,” Judge added. “Fans always show up in numbers and it's a packed house.”

The Yankees slugger is getting some solid support from other players, including Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. Team manager Aaron Boone knows though that Judge is truly a special player.

“Ultimately, if you're going to have real success, you've got to rely on a little bit of chase with him,” Boone said. “He's just gotten so good at not chasing. You just don't see him leave the zone that often. As dangerous as he is and as much power as he [has], when you're not leaving the strike zone, I'm sure that can't be an entirely comfortable feeling for a pitcher.”

The Yankees and Rockies play again on Sunday, with the winner taking the series. Colorado has just nine victories on the year.