Yogi Berra is one of the most influential figures in baseball history. He entertained fans with his excellent play and larger-than-life personality. The man transcended the sport. Therefore, whenever someone surpasses this Hall of Famer in a category, they deserve a heaping pile of praise. New York Yankees powerhouse Aaron Judge hit his 359th career home run in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers, jumping Berra for fifth all-time in franchise history.

Unfortunately, it is all too easy to overlook the significance of this achievement given the lack of suspense surrounding it, but the 33-year-old is not taking the feat for granted. He knows what the name Yogi means to New York and the entire industry. Gratitude is pouring out following this amazing feat.

“Passing Yogi, it’s pretty special,” Judge said, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. “All-time great Yankee, what he meant to this organization. Even when he was done playing, being around, the stories we heard. He’s the definition of a true Yankee. So anytime you’re on a list with a guy like that, it’s pretty remarkable.”

The superstar outfielder does not have amusing yet confusing sayings like the legendary Berra, but he nevertheless makes a strong statement with his intimidating bat. Judge boasts a .321 batting average with 44 home runs, 98 RBIs, a .442 on-base percentage, .660 slugging percentage and 1.103 OPS through 134 games this season. He is hoping to join Yogi Berra in an exclusive club of three-time MVP winners, something that seems likely at the moment.

Will Judge attain Yankees immortality this season?

Article Continues Below

Another thing Aaron Judge would love to have in common with the 18-time All-Star is a World Series win. Berra won 10 as a player, whereas No. 99 is still seeking his first. The Yankees have put a good amount of talent around him over the past year-plus, with Cody Bellinger, Max Fried, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt and David Bednar all providing value, but questions still remain regarding the team's ability to prevail in a high-pressure environment.

Judge must set the tone in the playoffs and change the October narrative surrounding him. He is a Yankees great no matter what, to be clear, but the American League record holder for most homers in a single campaign (62) can enter truly elite company with a heroic postseason. While he obviously appreciates this remarkable milestone, Judge is also aware of how important it is to win games at this time of the year.

New York (80-64) is now three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first place in the AL standings and is tied with the Boston Red Sox for the top Wild Card slot after managing just four hits against Casey Mize and the Tigers. A disappointing showing prevents the team from properly celebrating Judge's historic night.

When he inevitably passes Joe DiMaggio for fourth on the club's HR list — needs three more — the Yankees will want to make sure the game's outcome matches the grand occasion.