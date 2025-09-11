New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe received a cortisone shot in his left shoulder after feeling a “pop” during a diving play in against the Rays. Volpe’s injury first surfaced in early May during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, but initial tests revealed no major damage. Since then, his performance has dipped, and fans have voiced frustration at Yankee Stadium. Volpe has continued to play through the discomfort. However, the lingering issue has impacted his swing and affected his consistency at the plate.

The Yankees believe the cortisone shot will help reduce inflammation and restore mobility. It should give Anthony Volpe a better chance to regain his form. With the postseason race heating up, the team hopes his recovery can provide a much-needed boost to the lineup.