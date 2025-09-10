Tuesday night's 12-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers was a bit humbling for the New York Yankees. Coming off back-to-back series wins over the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros, the Yankees' focus was off in the series opener against the Tigers. If New York hopes to finish off three straight series wins over all of the AL division leaders, Wednesday night will need to be different. Ahead of the second matchup, Yankees manager Aaron Boone discussed shortstop Anthony Volpe's season. Team beat writer Gary Phillips shared via X (formerly Twitter) that Boone believes Volpe's early-season shoulder injury has played a part in this campaign.

“Aaron Boone was asked if he thinks Anthony Volpe's early-season shoulder injury has had a negative impact on him this season (both have previously downplayed the idea): ‘I think early on after that, maybe a little bit, but I think it's something that's also improved over the course of the year,'” reported Phillips. “‘I feel like even lately it's been in as good a place as it's been. So, I don't necessarily think that's the case, but he's also a very tough kid and a gamer. So, I don't think so, but I guess I shouldn't rule it out.'”

For the Yankees to seriously pursue a World Series trophy, Volpe needs to get back to the previous form he's shown earlier in his career. The 24-year-old has regressed mightily across the board this season, as his batting average has plummeted back down to .206 so far this year. He's been caught on seven of his 23 stolen base attempts. This is without talking about his defense, which now feels like a daily topic around New York. This is due to the sheer number of Volpe's defensive miscues this season. Is the shoulder injury still affecting Volpe? If so, should Boone turn to another option as the regular season closes?

Yankees look to finally clinch spot in AL playoff field

Boone has trade deadline acquisitions Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero as other potential alternatives. Neither player has a ceiling as high as Volpe's. However, it's fair to ask if they would be better options as the Yankees hunt down World Series title number 28. GM Brian Cashman brought the duo in, as well as third baseman Ryan McMahon and outfielder Austin Slater, to improve his roster's depth.

Now, the focus still remains on October. Only two games separate the Yankees from the Blue Jays at the top of the AL East. Last year, New York rode a division title to a World Series berth. Another trip to the Fall Classic would be easier with a first-round bye. Can Volpe and his teammates get back on track against the Tigers Wednesday night? If so, their title hopes will look a lot better.