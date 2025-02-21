Ever since the New York Yankees announced that they would change their facial hair policy, the baseball world has been buzzing and speaking about the change. While there have been some people such as Yankees manager Aaron Boone who commented on it, another was fan Nick Turturro.

He would speak about the news, saying that “we got to go with the world” by leaving behind the traditions the team has had for several decades. He would even comment on some players on New York if they would look good with a beard or not, mentioning how Aaron Judge is better clean-shaven while Gerrit Cole having a beard would give him an “edge.”

“Big news on the Yankee universe front. believe it or not, they broke the code like the mafia says, ‘No facial hair.' They're now allowing beards, but it's got to be groomed,” Turturro said on his personal X, formerly Twitter, account. “But it's only going to be some people. Not everybody looks good in a beard. Take like [Anthony] Volpe, Judge, those guys are made men. They gotta be clean-shaven.

“Gerrit Cole, bring the beard back,” Turturro continued. “It gave him some edge. Devin Williams, the kid we collected from Milwaukee, let him have his beard, all right, but it's gotta be groomed. We don't want no lumberjack, big old, fat beards. We need to be groomed. [Carlos] Rodon, he needs a little edge, give him a beard. It's time we get to move on, we got to go with the world so I'm looking forward to it. All right, we should have done it a while ago. Never too late.”

Expand Tweet

Yankees' Hal Steinbrenner discusses facial hair policy

As the baseball world continues to talk about the Yankees' decision regarding facial hair, the original announcement was made via the team's social media accounts with a statement by Hal Steinbrenner. He would go on to say that when discussing breaking tradition, he “spoken to a large number of former and current” members of the ball club.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees – spanning several eras – to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback. These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years,” Steinbrenner said.

“Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward,” Steinbrenner continued. “It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

Expand Tweet

At any rate, New York will look to display each player's individuality while they have legitimate title aspirations as they look for their 28th World Series championship after falling in the series to the Los Angeles Dodgers to end the season.