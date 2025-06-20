The New York Yankees are in the middle of the worst stretch of their season. Aaron Boone's team is 4-6 in their last ten games and have squandered a big lead in the American League East. New York's offense has been their biggest weakness, but their pitching has not kept them in games long enough to win.

Their series against the Baltimore Orioles has become much more important as the Yankees try to get back on track. New York closer Devin Williams will have some help in the form of Luke Weaver.

According to the Yankees' PR department, Weaver was reinstated from the 15-day injured list on Friday. He is available out of the bullpen for Boone in their divisional series this weekend.

The closer's return gives Boone another proven option to turn to in the ninth inning. After a horrific start from Williams, Weaver was handed the closing role and has played just as well as last season. His 1.05 ERA is the best mark on the team for any reliever who has pitched more than 10 innings in 2025. He helped to secure wins until Williams got back on his feet.

Boone needs Weaver to come back and have the same impact as he did earlier this year. The 31-year-old might be the backup closer after Williams came to New York, but his role is a big one.

The Yankees and Orioles enter this weekend's series looking to make a statement. New York wants to remind the league that they are one of the best teams in the AL. Baltimore, on the other hand, is trying to string wins together and get back into playoff contention.

The Yankees have their list of priorities as the trade deadline gets closer. However, New York's bullpen is not a concern, especially if Williams is over his slump to start the season. The former Milwaukee Brewer has not lost a game since April 25, winning two games and notching four saves since then.

Weaver's return and Williams' improved play gives Boone options in his bullpen. Williams is ahead of Weaver on the depth chart, but that could change easily. At the end of the day, the Yankees will close games with the reliever who is the better matchup and has the most momentum.

Regardless of what his role his upon his return, Boone and New York are glad to have Weaver back. The Yankees' pitching staff is elite when they are healthy, even without Gerrit Cole.

New York hopes that Weaver can be the injection of energy it needs to put their rough stretch behind them.