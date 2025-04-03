The New York Yankees offense was finally silenced on Wednesday night. Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen tied a career-high with 13 strikeouts across 6.2 shutout innings, as New York lost 4-3. After the game, though, the bigger concern was that of Yankees starter Carlos Rodon.

During the top of the 5th inning, Rodon took a comebacker off of his forearm. The exit velocity of the line drive was listed at 115 miles per hour. Rodon was still able to make the play and remained in the game.

Carlos Rodon just took a 115 MPH MISSILE off his forearm and still made the out at first. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/AEsfQDdgpF — Sam Luckini (@SamLuckiniESM) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, the Yankees starter headed for X-rays afterward. New York fans can breathe a sigh of relief, though. The X-rays came back clean, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

Consider that a bullet dodged. Well, figuratively because Rodon literally could not avoid the bullet.

Rodon completed six innings of work on Wednesday, allowing four earned runs on three hits and four walks. He did rack up five strikeouts.

With the loss, Rodon fell to 1-1 on the season. He previously picked up a win during Opening Day against the Milwaukee Brewers when he struck out seven in a 4-2 victory.

He is coming off a solid season for New York in 2024. He racked up 16 wins with a 3.96 ERA and 1.22 WHIP. That was a vast improvement after Rodon failed to live up to expectations in 2023.

The 6'2” lefty was coming off back-to-back sensational seasons in 2021 and 2022 with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants, respectively.

That led to the Yankees signing Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract.

Amid the likely season-ending injury for Gerrit Cole atop New York's rotation, Carlos Rodon is going to be counted on heavily this season. If the Yankees have desires on reaching the World Series again in 2025, they are going to need Rodon to turn back the clock a few years.

At least for now, he is healthy and pitching well.