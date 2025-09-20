New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus does not believe the MVP race in the American League is close. Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh — who recently surpassed Mickey Mantle for most home runs by switch-hitter in a single season — is enjoying a tremendous year. His 56 home runs and 118 RBI lead the league. Ausmus, though, still believes Aaron Judge is the clear front-runner for the award.

“I understand, as a former catcher, Cal Raleigh is having an unbelievable year as a catcher,” Ausmus said recently, via MLB Network Radio. “Certainly deserving of MVP votes. I actually don't think it's close. I saw a tweet a few days ago that said if you subtracted 180 OPS points from Aaron Judge, he'd be Cal Raleigh. And if you subtracted 180 points from Cal Raleigh, he'd be an average major league player.

” So, I don't think it's close. I think when you really look into the numbers, Judge, he's got him. He's (Raleigh) had a phenomenal year… He just happens to be playing in a year where Aaron Judge has been phenomenal.”

Ausmus added he is “biased” since he is a coach for the Yankees and often works with Aaron Judge. Regardless, Ausmus does believe the outfielder is deserving of the 2025 MVP.

Judge is indeed having a great year. Raleigh may lead in home runs and RBI, but Judge is the leader in many other categories. Additionally, his 48 home runs and 104 RBI are impressive. Meanwhile, the Yankees slugger leads the league in batting average (.327), OBP (.452), slugging percentage (.673), OPS (1.124), OPS-plus (.454), total bases (345), runs (127), walks (116) and WAR (8.6).

Raleigh's season has been impressive. He would be the clear front-runner for the award in many other seasons. However, Aaron Judge is probably going to take home his third MVP honor in 2025 unless the voters shock the MLB world.