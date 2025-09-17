The Seattle Mariners kicked off an important series against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Mariners manager Dan Wilson saw his offense continue its hot streak, scoring seven runs in three innings. However, no swing meant more than Cal Raleigh's 55th home run of the season. The bomb helped him surpass Mickey Mantle in Major League Baseball record books.

With his solo shot in the third inning, Raleigh holds the record for most home runs by a switch-hitter in a single season. That distinction could be the cherry on top of what has been an MVP-caliber season. While the Mariners are fighting for a playoff berth in the American League, their star deserves consideration. Tuesday's home run is another example of his dominance this year.

Michael Wacha made his return for the Royals on Tuesday, coming off of a concussion. Raleigh dug in against him in the third inning and golfed a pitch 419 feet to right field, swinging left-handed. As he trotted around the bases, even Kansas City fans had to applaud. They witnessed history get made on Tuesday, followed up by another home run for Raleigh one inning later.

Article Continues Below

Cal Raleigh BLASTS his 55th HR of the season 💣 He passes Mickey Mantle for most HRs by a switch-hitter in a single season!

pic.twitter.com/JSomIjn1OA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 17, 2025

Seattle kicked off their series against the Royals by sending a message. Getting a few wins in a row over a fellow AL contender could help the Mariners secure the AL West crown. The Houston Astros have been struggling, opening up the door for Raleigh and Co. to get into the playoffs comfortably.

For now, Seattle fans can celebrate the fact that their catcher sits above Mantle in the record books. His dominance from both sides of the plate has him in lofty company as the regular season comes to a close. However, the playoffs loom as his next challenge. If he continues on his current trajectory, the sky's the limit for him and the Mariners.