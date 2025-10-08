On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees climbed back into their series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 9-6 win in front of their home fans. Things didn't start well for the Yankees in this one, as the team found itself down 6-1 at one point early on in the contest; however, that all changed when Aaron Judge launched a three-run homer that hit the foul pole and tied the game at 6-6.

After the game, Yankees legend Derek Jeter spoke on how impressive Judge's hit was given the pitching he was facing.

“He hadn't hit the big home run until this time, but he was taking what they were giving him, and he was getting his hits and getting on base,” said Jeter, per Talkin' Yanks on X, formerly Twitter. “You could tell by his body language, the confidence is there. I don't know how he hit the pitch. It was 100 at his neck inside, but there's one person on the planet that can do it, and it's Aaron Judge.”

The Yankees at one point on Tuesday looked to be in danger of getting swept out of the NLDS altogether, which would have been a major disappointment considering how hot they started the 2025 season.

While they still have a lot of work to do in order to get out of this series, Tuesday's win offered a reminder of just what a talent Judge truly is, and quickly became arguably the most iconic moment of his career, given the stakes that were at hand.

The Yankees will now look to tie things up against the Blue Jays and send things back to Toronto for a “winner take all” Game 5. They'll get a chance to do just that on Wednesday evening against the Blue Jays at 7:08 PM ET, once again from Yankee Stadium.