The Toronto Blue Jays entered Game 3 of their AL Division Series (ALDS) against the New York Yankees up 2-0. After two innings, the Blue Jays led 6-1. It looked as if the Yankees' season would end on Tuesday night. However, New York's offense and bullpen didn't get the message. Two runs in the third inning, started by doubles from center fielder Trent Grisham and captain Aaron Judge, were just the start.

Judge's improbable three-run home run in the fourth inning tied the game at six. The Yankees faithful absolutely lost their marbles as Judge watched his moonshot bounce off the left field foul pole. Team beat reporter Max Goodman shared the call from FOX Sports' Joe Davis, who declared that the homer was Judge's “moment.”

Joe Davis’ call on the Aaron Judge home run last night was spectacular, by the way. “If it’s fair, it’s his moment. It is! It’s time! Judge has arrived!”pic.twitter.com/e2KizHZuOI — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) October 8, 2025

“Joe Davis’ call on the Aaron Judge home run last night was spectacular, by the way,” posted Goodman on Wednesday morning. “'If it’s fair, it’s his moment. It is! It’s time! Judge has arrived!'”

Heading into ALDS Game 4, it feels like momentum has shifted in favor of the Bronx Bombers. Judge's three-run shot was his first of the postseason. It was the last piece to the puzzle for the Yankees captain, who came into Game 3 hitting well but missing his signature power. Now, it looks like that power has returned. Can New York complete another improbable comeback and win the ALDS in five games?

Yankees' offense has finally woken up with Game 3 performance

Down 6-1 entering the third inning, the Yankees' offense went to work. Back-to-back doubles from Judge and Grisham led to two runs crossing the board that frame. In the fourth inning, catcher Austin Wells made it to second base on two errors from the Blue Jays' defense. Then Grisham walked. That set the stage for Judge, who smacked a 100-mile-per-hour fastball from Toronto reliever Louis Varland into the left field foul pole. Afterwards, it was clear that momentum had shifted fully to the Bombers.

A go-ahead solo home run in the fifth by second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. ended Varland's night. While Wells was thrown out at second base later in the inning, his single drove in third baseman Amed Rosario to give the home team an 8-6 advantage. First baseman Ben Rice's sacrifice fly in the sixth gave the Yankees a ninth run on the night. Entering Game 4, it appears that Toronto has woken up a sleeping giant. Can New York's offense once again turn the tide on Wednesday evening?

Blue Jays' Game 4 bullpen plan could lead to a split with Yankees

Due to injuries from veteran starters Max Scherzer, Jose Berrios, and Chris Bassitt, the Blue Jays entered the ALDS with just three bona fide options in the rotation. Ace Kevin Gausman and rookie Trey Yesavage did their jobs in Games 1 and 2, shutting down the Yankees' lineup in both matchups. However, New York's offense started to have success against Toronto's bullpen in Game 2, scoring all seven of their runs against the relievers.

That success continued in Game 3, as the Yankees scored another six runs off the Blue Jays' pen once starter Shane Bieber left in the third inning. For Game 4, Toronto will send Varland to the bump as an opener, likely following with converted starter Eric Lauer to give them some innings. Meanwhile, the home team will send an electric rookie of their own, Cam Schlittler, to the hill. Schlittler's last start? An eight-inning, 11-strikeout masterpiece that secured a 4-0 win over the Boston Red Sox in Game 3 of the AL Wild Card round. Can Schlittler once again turn in another strong performance, giving the Bombers' offense time to damage the visitors' pen once again?

Max Fried redeems a poor Game 2 start, wins Game 5 for Yankees

While Schlittler spun a gem in the Wild Card round Game 3, his fellow rotation mate, Max Fried, did the same in Game 1. The Yankees ace shut the Red Sox out for 6.1 innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six. Many believed that New York manager Aaron Boone should have kept him in the matchup, as Boston came from behind to win Game 1. However, Schlittler's performance in Game 3 secured the Bombers' Wild Card win.

In Game 2 of the ALDS, it was expected that Fried would once again perform well. The left-hander has exceeded expectations for pretty much the entirety of his first year in pinstripes, going 19-5 with a 2.86 ERA in 195.1 innings. His 4.5 WAR was the highest mark since 2022, and the third highest of his career.

Yet, Game 2 did not go according to plan. The Blue Jays chased Fried from the game after three innings. He allowed eight hits, two walks, and seven earned runs. Now, Fried could start Game 5 on Friday in Toronto. He'd be returning to the scene of the crime, looking to redeem himself. If the Yankees can get to Game 5, look for Fried to once again put New York on his back. Fried has already done that quite a few times this season. If the lefty can do it one more time, don't be surprised to see the Bombers once again punch their ticket to the ALCS.