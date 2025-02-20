The pitch that inspired one of baseball’s most iconic nicknames—“The Airbender”—has become a fascination at New York Yankees camp. Players like Austin Wells and various coaches have taken the opportunity to watch Devin Williams’ distinctive changeup up close.

That level of interest is no shock to Williams, who is set to take over as the Yankees’ closer after being traded from the Brewers in December. Still, he enjoys seeing the fresh reactions his pitch continues to generate.

During his first live batting practice session as a Yankee earlier this week, Williams teamed up with catcher Austin Wells, who was thoroughly impressed after handling a few of his signature Airbenders.

“I think it’s just the way he doesn’t change his arm speed and just the way that it moves. There’s not many pitches that move like that pitch. It was cool getting to be behind the plate for a guy who has an anomaly pitch. I’m much more glad I was seeing it from behind the plate than at the plate,” Wells remarked via an interview on MLB.com.

Devin Williams and his deadly Airbender

Since debuting as the NL Rookie of the Year with the Brewers in 2020, Yankees closer Devin Williams has wielded one of the most dominant changeups in the majors. Opponents have managed just a .134 batting average (69-for-515) against it while striking out 245 times.

Williams recorded a 1.25 ERA with 14 saves across 22 outings for Milwaukee last season, despite missing the first 104 games due to a back stress fracture. Heading into the new season—his final year under contract before potentially hitting free agency—he insists the issue is fully behind him.

The Yankees had studied Williams' changeup on video, but this week, they've had a firsthand look at its sharp, unpredictable movement as it heads toward the plate.

Williams will lead the bullpen as he enters his third season as a full-time closer. The Brewers entrusted him with the role at the 2022 trade deadline following Josh Hader's departure. Since then, he has successfully closed out 59 of 66 save chances in regular-season play.

The Yankees anticipate Williams continuing his dominance in the ninth inning, while Luke Weaver transitions into a fireman role. Since 2022, Williams has kept opponents scoreless in 130 of his 148 outings, posting an impressive 1.66 ERA during that span.

Every Yankees closer since Mariano Rivera has faced inevitable comparisons to the legendary, unanimous Hall of Famer. Williams will likely be no exception, especially as a poised right-hander with a signature pitch that invites contrast to Rivera’s iconic cutter.