May 6, 2025 at 8:55 AM ET

The New York Yankees seemed to be on their way to a smooth win on Monday, entering the 8th inning with a 3-0 lead over the San Diego Padres, but reliever Devin Williams' struggles continued, resulting in San Diego scoring four runs to take a 4-3 lead and eventually win the game by that score.

Williams started the inning by striking out Martin Maldonado, but then he walked Tyler Wade. Brandon Lockridge then hit a single before Williams struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. Williams then walked Luis Arraez to load the bases with two outs.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone then pulled Williams and brought in Luke Weaver for a four-out save attempt. Manny Machado, the first batter Weaver faced, hit a two-run double to cut the Yankees' lead to 3-2. Then, Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run single to give the Padres the lead.

Three of those four runs were charged to Williams, giving him 13 allowed runs this season, tying the amount that he allowed in 2023 and 2024 combined, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. His ERA sits at 10.03 on the season, according to MLB.com.

As expected, Yankees fans were up in arms after Williams' struggles.

“After today I never need to see Devin Williams throw a pitch for the YAnkees again I think,” wrote @RyanGarciaESM.

“Aaron Boone is not to blame for this loss, it's all on Devin Williams. Boone can't force Williams to throw strikes. He needs to do his damn job and he's not doing that,” wrote @BarnHasSpoken2.

“Really really bad Yankees loss. Just can't get out of their own way. Devin Williams continues to be a massive problem,” wrote @BarstoolHubbs.

Relievers are genuinely not real people how does this happen

Opposing teams when they see Devin Williams warming in the pen

The Yankees fell to 19-16 on the season with the loss, still good enough for first place in the American League East, and will look to rebound on Tuesday agains the Padres at Yankee Stadium.