The New York Yankees took a five-game win streak into Saturday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. New York held an 8-4 lead entering the bottom of the ninth inning when the team handed the ball to closer Devin Williams. However, the two-time All-Star couldn’t close out the Rays as the Yankees blew the four-run lead and went on to lose the contest.

Following the game, Williams gave his honest assessment of the embarrassing outing. “Four-run lead, you’d like to get in and get out. Made some good pitches, made some bad ones. Not enough good ones today,” he explained per the New York Post’s Greg Jocye on X.

Williams allowed four runs on four hits and one walk in an inning of work. Given new life, the Rays went on to win the game 10-8 on a Jonathan Aranda two-run home run off Yoendrys Gomez in the bottom of the 10th.

The Yankees gave up another lead late in the game

The Yankees landed Williams in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason. He had put together a strong resume over six years in Milwaukee, winning the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award twice during his Brewers tenure.

But Williams has endured a rough start with the Yankees. After Saturday’s ill-fated outing, his ERA has ballooned to 9.00 and he’s sporting a 2.250 WHIP in eight innings of work this season.

Williams has been out of sorts all year as he narrowly escaped a shaky Yankees debut. In his first outing with New York, facing his old team, Williams allowed a run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts before picking up the save. An inauspicious start to his career in New York.

The Yankees have suffered several significant injuries to their rotation. Gerrit Cole is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and Luis Gil will miss several months with a lat strain. But the bullpen escaped unscathed.

The team lost former closer Clay Holmes to the New York Mets in free agency during the offseason but Williams was expected to be an upgrade. Early on, he’s failed to live up to his reputation.