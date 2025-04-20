The New York Yankees looked as though they had another win in the bag going into the bottom of the ninth inning of Saturday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

With a four-run lead, New York appeared that it was about to extend its win streak to five games — but Tampa Bay simply refused to lose and pounced on the shaky performances of the Yankees' bullpen.

With Devin Williams on the mound, the Yankees hoped to shut the door on Tampa Bay. Instead, he gave up four earned runs on four hits plus a walk in 22 pitches, allowing the Rays to tie the game at 8-8.

After going scoreless in the top of the 10th inning, the Yankees gave the ball to Yoendrys Gomez, who gave up a walk-off two-run home run to Tampa Bay first baseman Jonathan Aranda.

Jonathan Aranda caps off the comeback with a #Walkoff home run! pic.twitter.com/2RV9HkvFT7 — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unsurprisingly, fans on social media are not going easy on Williams and the Yankees following the team's painful collapse at the hands of the Rays.

Williams had not allowed a run in any of his previous four outings on the mound, but he has surrendered runs in four of his nine appearances while giving up a walk in seven of eight innings.

“Blew a 4 run lead in the 9th blown by Devin Williams. Pete Alonso really did break him 🤣🤣” one said.

“Yankees fans gonna throw Devin off a pier into the Atlantic man,” a fan commented.

“Brewers gave us a bad pitcher. Thanks Cashman lol,” a commenter on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

“The Yankees had 99.4% win probability with 1 out and bases empty, winning by 4 runs in the bottom of the 9th, and lost,” shared an X account.

From another social media account: “Clay Holmes walked so Devin Williams could run! Rays 10 Yankees 8 DAAAAAAAAAAA YANKEES LOSE!!”

“What a ridiculous game! How the yanks lost is unbelievable!” chimed in another.

Nevertheless, the Yankees still lead the American League East division with a 13-9 record and will look to bounce back from that loss in the series finale against the Rays this coming Sunday, when they hand the ball to Max Fried.