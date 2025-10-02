On Wednesday, MLB scout Dick Groch, the man who signed Derek Jeter to the New York Yankees, died at 84, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

In 1992, Groch brought Jeter along from Kalamazoo Central High School in Kalamazoo, Michigan. At the time, Groch made the declaration that “this kid is going to Cooperstown”, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

In 2021, that prediction came true when Jeter was enshrined in Cooperstown. Altogether, Groch was a talent evaluator for the Yankees and later became a special assistant to the general manager of the Milwaukee Brewers.

At the time, Jeter had committed to the University of Michigan. During his evaluation, Groch graded Jeter as a 64 out of a possible 80 score. Essentially, he argued that Jeter had the potential to become a star player.

Additionally, Groch was a baseball, basketball, and cross country at the high school and junior college level. He was also the Junior College Coach of the Year in 1970, 1972 and 1976.

Dick Groch saw a Yankees legend in the making

Article Continues Below

Obviously, Groch tapped into something about Jeter. All that was brought to bear after 1992.

For a nearly twenty year career, Jeter became a star and then some for the Yankees. He finished with a lifetime batting average of .310, 3,465 hits, and 260 home run. Additionally, he went onto win five World Series titles (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009), including the 2000 World Series MVP.

Along the way, Jeter became an iconic figure who rose to the occasion during big moments. The flip play during the 2001 ALDS, the Mr. November home run, the diving catch in the stands against Boston, hitting his 3,000th hit with a home run, and his walk-off single in his final Yankees Stadium game.

Plus, Jeter went on to follow Lou Gehrig, Thurman Munson, and Don Mattingly as the captain of the Yankees in 2003.

All the while, he exuded a level of professionalism and grace that endeared him then and now.