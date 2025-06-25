The New York Yankees are playing the middle game of a three-game set against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. But some fans had their eyes trained on New Jersey, where an important pitcher was on the hill. Yankees starter Marcus Stroman made a rehab start for the AA Somerset Patriots on Tuesday. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch posted his horrendous stat line, causing chaos among fans online.

“Marcus Stroman's rehab start is complete at Double-A Somerset: 3.2 IP, 10 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K. 65 pitches, 41 strikes,” Hoch reported.

@StatsDEM0N said what every fan was thinking, “Omg, please keep him off the mound.”

There was a lot of sarcasm in Hoch's replies, including from @cmo_aja, “Pretty, pretty, pretty good…” Not exactly, McConaughey. @RyanMooreplz chimed in, “He’s ready.” @jbaseball44 thinks he's ready, “mid season form.” And @pikestarmarket might just be confused, “First time baseball watcher, this is good right? More ER the better?”

@Jared90871228 chimed in with a comment referencing some old Stroman comments, “He’s a starter guys!!!!” When Stroman showed up to the Yankees' spring training this year, he put his foot in the ground, saying he was a starter. Injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil mandated his start in the rotation, but he made it clear he does not want to pitch in the bullpen.

Stroman's last MLB appearance was on April 11 against the San Francisco Giants. He allowed five earned runs in the first inning, with his day ending after getting just two outs. He went on the injured list shortly after with knee inflammation. Coming into this rehab start, he had allowed three earned runs in 6.2 innings in the minors.

The Yankees do need starting pitching at the MLB level, with Ryan Yarbrough recently hitting the injured list. If Marcus Stroman is their next call-up, he's coming in with absolutely no momentum.