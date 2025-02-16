New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is getting some bad news. Stanton is entering Spring Training hobbled by elbow soreness, per The Athletic. Stanton is considered behind schedule, although it's uncertain what exactly that means.

The outfielder may not be able to go for Opening Day, per the Associated Press.

“I'm not going to put any timeline on it. We're just going to be smart with it and kind of listen to it a little bit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I'm expecting him to be OK. It's just a matter of when we're going to start really rolling it out to feel like — give us the best chance to get as much of him as we can.”

The Yankees need some big numbers from Stanton this season. New York relied on Stanton in the postseason last year, and he helped deliver for the team. Stanton finished the 2024 season with 72 runs batted in.

New York won the American League East division last season, after winning 94 regular season games.

Yankees look for another postseason berth in 2025

New York famously made the World Series in 2024, before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. The loss deeply hurt the franchise, as the Yankees saw a record-breaking offensive season from slugger Aaron Judge. Juan Soto also played a very important role in the offense, batting in more than 100 runs.

Soto is gone and off to the New York Mets. The Yankees in turn brought in Cody Bellinger, Max Fried and Paul Goldschmidt, as well as other players. Time will tell if this new group of players can come up with the right formula for success.

Stanton didn't receive the press last season of Judge or Soto, but he had a great year. The slugger batted .273 in the postseason alone with 16 RBIs.

“A lot of people even forget about how good his regular season was and how productive he was and how important he was to us having — I think ultimately scoring the most runs in the league,” Boone added.

Stanton is expected to help support Judge's offense in the lineup. In his career, Stanton has more experience than just about anybody on the roster. He has more than 1,100 RBIs in more than 1,600 games played.

Stanton is not the only injured player on the roster. Bronx Bomber Trent Grisham is also injured, with a pulled hamstring.

“He shouldn't be too far behind,” Boone said.

New York starts Spring Training games on February 21 against Tampa Bay.