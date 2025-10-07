Down 2-0 in their AL Division Series matchup versus the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees look to flip the script in Tuesday night's Game 3. With veteran lefty Carlos Rodon set to take the bump, a win in Game 3 would keep the Yankees' World Series hopes alive for a couple more days. After the New York Giants' practice session on Tuesday afternoon, team beat reporter Art Stapleton shared quarterback Jaxson Dart's mantra for the Bronx Bombers in Game 3 via X, formerly Twitter.

Jaxson Dart was wearing his Yankees cap in the locker room, so I asked him for his thoughts on extending the season for our shared favorite baseball team tonight in the Bronx. He came up with a mantra that we’re riding with: “Get the ball to Cam.”

Dart's mantra will likely ring true for many Yankees fans out there. For as good as Rodon has been in his third season in pinstripes, Cam Schlittler has captivated the Yanks' faithful. Since his debut in July, the flame-throwing righty has looked right at home in New York's rotation. Can Rodon lead the Bombers to a Game 3 win? If so, Schlittler could be in position for another season-saving start in Game 4.

Can Yankees make another improbable ALDS comeback?

Schlittler has already saved the Yankees' season once. In the Wild Card round, the 24-year-old pitched eight shutout innings in a 4-0 Game 3 win over the Boston Red Sox. Against the Blue Jays, Schlittler has had his ups and downs. He defeated Toronto in Rogers Centre in his second career start, a five-inning effort in which he only struck out three.

However, a month ago, the Blue Jays were able to get to Schlittler early. In front of the same home crowd he's scheduled to pitch in front of in Game 4, Schlittler didn't make it out of the second inning. If Rodon can lead the Yankees to a Game 3 victory, can Schlittler save New York's season once again? If so, then Dart's mantra will once again ring true.