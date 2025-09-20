With the season coming to a close, New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is brimming with confidence. The Yankees are making a late-season push to notch up their place in October and possibly try to redeem themselves from a World Series defeat a year ago.

In the meantime, Chisholm etched his place in Yankees lore on Friday by joining the New York 30/30 club, per MLB. He is only the third Yankee in franchise history to have 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a season.

The other two were Bobby Bonds (1975) and Alfonso Soriano twice (2002, 2003). Bonds had 32 home runs and 30 stolen bases. Soriano had 39 home runs and 41 stolen bases in 2002. In 2003, he had 38 home runs and 35 stolen bases.

The moment came in the top of the 7th inning against the Baltimore Orioles. With the Yankees trailing 3-0, Chisholm let a two-run dinger soar out of Camden Yards.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is just the 3rd player in @Yankees history to post a 30-HR/30-SB season! https://t.co/BKrwgjB2ht pic.twitter.com/k3NqYiFsMO — MLB (@MLB) September 20, 2025

Ultimately, a very emphatic way to bounce back after a knee injury against the Houston Astros recently hampered Chisholm. Currently, the Yankees are in the midst of a four-game series against the Orioles. On Thursday, New York defeated the Orioles 7-0, in which Chisholm went 1-for-2 at the plate.

Meanwhile, New York is 86-67 and is three games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. Also, New York has a three-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL Wild Card standings.

Chisholm is batting .242 with 175 hits, along with his 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases, plus 77 RBIs.

The historic impact Jazz Chisholm Jr. is having on the Yankees

Since arriving in New York in 2024, Chisholm has made quite the impression in the Bronx. That July, he became the first franchise player to hit four home runs in his first three games.

Furthermore, Chisholm has become one of the most versatile and exciting players in the organization. This year, he was selected to his second All-Star team and also entered his first career Home Run Derby.

In essence, Chisholm has become a significant factor in the Yankees' current and eventual success.