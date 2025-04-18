New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. found himself at the center of controversy during Thursday night's 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Ejected in the seventh inning for disputing a called third strike, Chisholm compounded the situation by posting a profane tweet from the clubhouse, potentially violating Major League Baseball's (MLB) social media and in-game device policies.

https://twitter.com/snyyankees/status/1913040345954234818​

The incident unfolded when Chisholm, facing a full count against Rays reliever Mason Montgomery, took a pitch that home-plate umpire John Bacon deemed a strike. Visibly frustrated, Chisholm voiced his disagreement, prompting manager Aaron Boone to intervene. Despite Boone's efforts, Bacon ejected Chisholm, who then threw his helmet before exiting the field.​

Shortly after, Chisholm tweeted, “Not even f—ing close!!!!!” The post was deleted, but not before drawing attention. MLB prohibits players from using electronic devices during games and from posting content that questions umpire impartiality. Chisholm acknowledged sending the tweet from the clubhouse and expressed indifference to potential repercussions, stating, “I don't care. I did what I did. I can live up to my responsibilities.”

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr may be investigated by MLB​

Reflecting on his actions, Chisholm admitted, “I lost my emotions, I lost my cool. At the same time, I still got to be able to stay out there and play defense for my team. That's why I'm here. I got to be better in that aspect of helping my team.”​

Manager Aaron Boone, known for his own history of ejections, commented on the situation: “I’d like to be the one going there. It happens every now and then. Hopefully in the future, that’s me. I don’t love our players going, but I also understand how difficult that is to lay off a tough 3-2 pitch there. I understand there’s going to be some emotion there.”​

Despite the turmoil, the Yankees secured their fourth consecutive win, improving their record to 12-7. Rookie Ben Rice led the offense with four hits, including a pivotal two-run double in the sixth inning. The bullpen delivered 5.2 scoreless innings after starter Will Warren exited early, with Devin Williams closing out the game for his third consecutive save.​ The series continues Friday night, with Carlos Rodón slated to start for the Yankees against Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen.