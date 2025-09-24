The New York Yankees clinched a postseason berth with a 3-2 walk-off win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, but second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. isn’t treating it like a finish line. With the American League East title still within reach, Chisholm made it clear—just getting in isn’t enough.

After Jose Caballero’s RBI single sealed the win in the bottom of the ninth, Yankee Stadium erupted in celebration. But Chisholm stayed locked in. Speaking with reporters postgame, he delivered a message that set the tone for what’s next.

NY Daily News Sports’s Gary Phillips posted Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s postgame message on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the determined tone from the Yankees second baseman.

“We're very focused on the division. We want to win the division. This isn't it for us. This is only like a small step. Step 2 is winning the division. Step 3 is going to the World Series after that. We're really focused on winning the World Series.”

The playoff berth for the Yankees may guarantee October baseball, but the team still trails the Toronto Blue Jays by one game for the division crown. With five games remaining—including three against the Baltimore Orioles—every inning could determine the AL East and who will get a first-round bye.

For Chisholm, who is batting .247 with 31 home runs, 79 RBIs, 111 hits, and 75 runs scored in 125 games, the focus isn’t on personal numbers. It’s about setting a tone. His remarks reflect leadership and reinforce the World Series mindset that has long defined championship-level Yankees teams.

While fan responses have been mixed—some praising the competitive edge, others referencing past baserunning errors—many see Chisholm’s ambition as the right fuel heading into October. His confidence gives the clubhouse a voice not afraid to think big.

The AL East race is far from over, but Chisholm’s message leaves no doubt—clinching a postseason spot isn’t the finish line. Not for the Yankees. Not in 2025.