The New York Yankees continued reshaping the back end of their roster Thursday, adding pitching depth as spring training approaches.

The Yankees claimed right-handed pitcher Osvaldo Bido off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. The addition brings another arm into the mix as the club evaluates options on the margins of its 40-man roster, reflecting a familiar offseason strategy by the Yankees of cycling through depth pieces in search of pitching upside.

Bido, a 30-year-old swingman, offers experience as both a starter and reliever for New York. He posted a solid 3.41 ERA in 2024 but struggled to find consistency in 2025, finishing with a 5.87 mark. Despite the uneven results, the club appears confident their pitching infrastructure can help him stabilize and contribute in a defined role.

To create space on the roster, New York designated infielder Braden Shewmake for assignment. A former first-round pick, Shewmake was unable to establish himself offensively during limited major league opportunities, making him expendable as roster pressure mounted.

Bido's waiver-wire carousel continues with this transaction, as he has now passed through multiple organizations in one offseason. His lack of minor league options has fueled that movement, forcing teams to either carry him on the active roster or risk losing him on waivers.

The decision aligns with a broader Yankees approach that prioritizes pitching depth over low-impact position players. With bullpen workloads under constant scrutiny during a long season, innings coverage and flexibility remain critical.

The move also highlights the organization’s willingness to move on from pedigree in favor of present value. Shewmake's designation demonstrates how performance can quickly surpass draft status when roster spots become scarce.

Bido is expected to report to spring training and compete for a long-relief or spot-starter role. If he sticks, he provides innings coverage that protects higher-leverage arms.

As camp nears, the Yankees continue signaling adaptability. This waiver claim may not generate headlines, but it reflects a front office committed to extracting marginal gains wherever possible.