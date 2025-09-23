The New York Yankees are close to clinching a postseason berth, and they might have just made a move that could help their October prospects.

According to Talkin’ Yanks, the team announced that starting pitcher Carlos Rodon will pitch on Thursday instead of Friday. While the move seems subtle, it would ensure that Rodon has five days of rest ahead of a potential Game 2 start in the American League Wild Card series.

Rodon has been one of New York’s most consistent arms this season. The 32-year-old has gone 17-9 with a 3.04 ERA this season. He picked up the win in his most recent outing against the Baltimore Orioles by tossing seven innings of one-run baseball.

“[The changeup] was probably as good as I’ve seen it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told the New York Post. “He used it a lot, but then had everything else going off of it. You see the pitchability, the pitcher on display now — the sinker, the four-seam, little more life at the end of the game when he knows he’s towards the end and he reaches back a little bit for more. But the changeup and slider were both really good for him tonight. Just another strong outing in what’s been a really strong year for him.”

According to Baseball Savant, Rodon ranks in the 97th percentile in terms of Pitching Run Value and the 88th percentile in xERA.

The Yankees are 88-68 and currently hold the top slot in the AL Wild Card standings. They will attempt to cement a playoff appearance over their last six games as they take on the Chicago White Sox and the Orioles.